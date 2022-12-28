Through a special press release and statements by representatives of both companies, it has been announced that both PlayStation and Xbox, they will become the same video game company, this to end once and for all with the bickering that has occurred in recent months and incidentally, put an end to the hordes of fanboys who every day do nothing more than bring up their insecurities on social networks through of toxic comments of all kinds. It is worth noting that a new console made in collaboration between the two brands is already being worked on.

“We are happy to announce that as of January 1, 2023, Xbox will permanently join PlayStation to form the most important video game conglomerate in all of history. The differences we have had with Sony in recent months have shown us that it is best to work with them and what better way to do it under the same roof. In a few more weeks we will announce the first changes that will be made regarding our services such as Game Pass and of course, about the AAA exclusives of PS4 and PS5. In fact, we already have the idea of ​​making a console between the two that we would call the ‘XStation‘”, reads the official site of Microsoft.

For his part, a representative of sony playstation highlighted the great excitement within the brand for the merger with Xboxpointing out that it will be a great opportunity to put an end to all the fanboys who fight daily on social networks, attacking everyone who does not consume the same as them.

“The truth is that we are tired of the fact that part of our consumers define themselves as people just for consuming this or that console and that on top of that, they are violent with those who are on the other side. We think it’s time to put an end to fanboys, they are a real problem for the industry. That is one of the main reasons why we agreed to form this alliance with the people of Xbox.”, pointed out the director of the mother company of god of war.

Well there you have it, the famous console war between fanboys is over and now, everything will be reduced to the same company without any kind of identity or vision. The truth is that we only have to wait and see what the now called XStationLet’s hope it’s a console that can run all the games in 8K and 120 frames per second, otherwise, well, we’ll go complain everywhere.

Editor’s note: Happy April Fools Day! Have a great end of the year and please don’t go around fighting or insulting other people on the internet just because they don’t have the same console as you. It’s not worth it, better save and also buy an Xbox or a Play, you won’t regret opening your horizons a bit.