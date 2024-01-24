“PlayStation will be omnipresent”these are the words used by Kenichiro Yoshida, the CEO of Sony, to summarize the company's strategy in the gaming market, which intends to also expand on PC, mobile and cloudbasically wherever there is a suitable device for playing.

Microsoft has never used the term “ubiquitous”, but Phil Spencer's strategy it has been there for all to see for years. With the console war now lost or difficult to recover from, the company has long since begun to look elsewhere to expand its business. From the Xbox One era onwards, all the games produced by the internal teams are published simultaneously on both consoles and PCs, while Xbox Game Pass, in addition to proving to be a successful service, also represents an important bridge for cloud gaming and bring the Green Cross ecosystem to the mobile devices and smart TVs of hundreds of millions of potential players. Not only that, the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and in particular of King, was an essential piece for the Xbox mobile store, which Microsoft is already working on by Spencer's own admission.

From this point of view, Microsoft would certainly appear to be better organised, at least for the simple fact that it began to “equip itself” with a certain advance compared to Sony. In fact, PlayStation also has a cloud streaming service, but it is still limited and immature, the exclusives also arrive on PC, but with a notable gap compared to the console versions, while on the mobile side the company has created a specific division with the acquisition of Savage Game (now renamed Neon Koi), but the fruits of those investments have yet to be seen. However, the Japanese company can count on a extremely strong brand created on the basis of years of success, a factor that should absolutely not be underestimated.