Other details emerge about three possible announcements coming this week from Sony PlayStationwith Greg Miller pointing out that one is almost certainly about Spartacusthat is, the subscription service seen as a response to Xbox Game Pass, while the other two are interesting but neither is relevant God of War Ragnarok.

The whole community of passionate gamers today remained in suspense waiting for possible very important news from Sony PlayStation, after the well-known journalist Greg Miller of Kinda Funny had reported three possible announcements coming this week.

Interviewed by some of his colleagues of Kinda Funny, Miller made some clarifications on the possible news coming from Sony PlayStation, always remaining vague but also referring to some significant elements.

As seen in the video above, at around 8:40, Miller reiterates that there should be three new Sony PlayStation news this week.

Of these, one should be the Spartacus presentation, as previously reported by Bloomberg as well, but the other two should not be about God of War Ragnarok, as some had assumed. According to Miller, this is “interesting” news and one of them seems to directly concern the journalist in question, on a personal level.

Also ruled out the possibility that they have to do with Knack, of which Sony has recently renewed the trademark, or postponements of expected games, at least based on what Miller has heard so far. The question is still very mysterious, but it is possible that something will emerge officially as early as tomorrow, we’ll see.