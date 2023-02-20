PlayStation is one step away from launching the PS VR2 and the future couldn’t be more cloudy, especially since it’s an expensive device that’s worth more than the console it’s played on and whose game lineup is certainly questionable. Now that doesn’t mean that sony don’t try to promote your hardware and now you do it with Ozzy Osbourne.

That’s right, the also known as Prince of Darkness who “ate a vampire on stage” made a commercial with PlayStation to promote PS VR2 playing a bit of Horizon Call of the Mountainlaunch title that promises to show what the new headset can do.

Now, if you are a fan of this singer known for songs like Crazy Train either Hombre de Hierroyou know that he does not mess around and that he has a loose mouth to release all kinds of insults when something surprises him.

The result is an admittedly funny commercial that does its best not to take the artist’s opinion so seriously, but, at the same time, wants to show you that there is a game and that the hardware works, even in front of this famous person’s eyes.

How much does the PlayStation PS VR2 cost?

Right now you can pre-order the PlayStation VR2 in a special package which comes with the game Horizon Call of the Mountain which is priced at 17,399 MXN. If you have Amazon, it arrives on the very day of the launch and, well, you can play without much problem.

Right now if you take a tour of the PS Store you can already reserve some video games compatible with this new hardware. Among them we find Resident Evil Village, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, The Waling Dead: Saint and Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, Moss: Book II, Jurassic World Aftermath.

There are still several titles to be released, so we can’t stay on the subject that it is a bare-bones release, although we do need some big names. We’ll see how this device fares in sales. Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.