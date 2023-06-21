PlayStation and Pasta Garofalo have created an unexpected collaborationdocumented in the funny trailer “Play Your Pasta”, in which we see the new pasta format that we will find in stores and which pays homage to the symbols of the Sony platform.

It is not the first “food” partnership for the Japanese company, which as you will remember a couple of years ago signed an agreement with Ringo for limited edition biscuits, but the video probably touches new heights in this regard.

In fact, we see two guys intent on playing with their PS5 and then realizing that it’s almost lunch time and run to prepare a plate of pasta with the format that Garofalo has dedicated precisely to PlayStation.

The procedure, in perfect Cooking Mama style, is seasoned (literally) with superimposed notifications that recall the Sony ecosystem, until the completion of the objective and the confrontation with the final boss: the mother who must taste.

“Take cooking challenges to a new level with the Play Your Pasta format, a unique creation designed to unite food enthusiasts and gamers of all ages,” reads the description of the trailer. By the way, what are you having lunch today?