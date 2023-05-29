According to Kotaku sources, Playstation and Nintendo they will have other showcases arriving this year: a controversial rumor for more than one reason, actually, but which the author hasn’t been able to explain in more detail for the moment.

In fact, a whole series of distinctions must be made: if Sony were to hold another PlayStation Showcase like the one in May 2023, one of the most viewed in recent years, it would actually be news compared to any “minor” presentations, such as the State of play.

The point is, Kotaku doesn’t specify about what kind of event I’m talking about, but let’s assume it’s really another PlayStation Showcase of extended duration, not monothematic and with different games presented inside. And what about Nintendo?

There the question is more complex, since for years now the Kyoto house has been entrusting its communication solely to the format of the Nintendo Directand given the frequency with which they are broadcast it is clear and evident that there will be others during this year: the opposite would be strange.

The hope is that the showcases mentioned by Kotaku are therefore both substantial, both relevant and perhaps arrive as early as this summer, replacing the classic conferences of the golden years of E3.