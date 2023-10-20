He October 20, 2023 will be remembered as one of the greatest showcases in the entertainment industry, as the gamers around the planet will be able to enjoy two large-scale productions: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

About some months ago, sony had announced that the new adventure of spider superhero would take place on the aforementioned date, seeking to position its product in the consumer’s mind through a robust marketing campaign and with periodic advances to raise the hype to the maximum.

The most recent creation of Insomniac Games will soon become a reference in the catalog of PlayStation 5since it is a title developed entirely for this platform, so the functionalities associated with the reduced loading times and the use of the control DualSenseare guaranteed.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 aspires to be one of the best-selling games for PS5, just as its predecessor did during the time of PlayStation 4. Without a doubt, it is a unique experience that will serve as an engine to increase sales in the gaming area. gaming from Sony, making clear the Japanese company’s commitment to AAA developments.

For its part, Nintendo He did not want to be left behind and his pulse did not tremble at any moment, to announce that Super Mario Bros. Wonder It would hit the market on the same day as Peter Parker’s new mission, showing that the intellectual properties of the big N are unrivaled.

In the colorful return of the plumber to two dimensions, fun is guaranteed and it is expected that it will soon distribute millions of units to position itself as one of the best-selling video games in nintendo switch. Likewise, it will serve as an impetus for the hybrid console to continue accumulating record numbers at a commercial level.

One of the positive aspects of Super Mario Bros. Wonder is its potential to be played over and over again in cooperative mode and that its media impact will continue to generate echoes many months after its release, making it a truly obligatory purchase.

This year is heading towards its close, however, PlayStation and Nintendo They have delighted us with two great video games that have every chance of becoming candidates for various nominations in the Game Awardsincluding the best game, although it will be difficult to unseat the favorite: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.