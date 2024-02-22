Sony Interactive Entertainment announces the start of a collaboration between PlayStation And KitKat to celebrate the Easter holidays of 2024. A special Easter egg that blends the unmistakable taste of the snack is now available on the market Nestle And PlayStation 5. We will be able to purchase the egg in two variants, milk chocolate or caramelat the recommended price of €8.49.

Inside we will not only find a KitKat Bunnybut also a voucher for a week's subscription to PlayStation Plus Premium. But it didn't end there, buying an egg until May 31st it is indeed possible win a PlayStation 5 Slim. The company has in fact put ten consoles up for grabs, and whoever finds the lucky one Golden Ticket inside the egg he will be able to win one.

Let's find out all the details thanks to the press release released by the company.

An Easter dedicated to gaming, thanks to the collaboration between PlayStation Italia and KitKat A special Easter egg, available in two variants, to make the most of your break moments As the Easter holidays approach, PlayStation® Italy is pleased to announce an exclusive partnerships with KitKatthe group's iconic chocolate brand Nestle. The first collection of was born from the collaboration between the two brands, protagonists in Italians' moments of break Easter eggs branded PlayStation®. The eggs PlayStation® – KitKat will be available to the public at the recommended price of €8.49 and will be proposed in a double variant: the first to milk chocolate with crunchy wafer inclusions; the second to caramela taste that is increasingly loved especially by younger people. Each egg, wrapped in an innovative pack that reflects the distinctive aesthetics of the two brands, contains within it, in addition to KitKat Bunnyclassic Bunny of chocolate and wafers included in all eggs KitKata voucher for a one-week subscription to PlayStation®Plus Premiumthe PlayStation® subscription service that provides access to a vast library of games that can be played on both PS4™ and PS5® consoles and on PC streaming, as well as online multiplayer, monthly games, trial versions of the latest releases and much more other. But the surprises don't end there: until May 31stby purchasing a KitKat and PlayStation® egg, you can participate in the competition which is up for grabs ten console PlayStation®5 Slim: those who, inside the egg, will find the exclusive Golden Ticketthey will win the console. A great opportunity, therefore, to delight your palate, while spending a moment of joy and fun in the PlayStation® universe! To find out more, visit: https://blog.it.playstation. com/2024/02/22/una-pasqua- in the name of gaming/ Sony Interactive Entertainment A global leader in digital and interactive entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation® brand and its associated line of products and services. PlayStation has been bringing innovation to the market since 1994, when the original PlayStation was launched in Japan. The PlayStation family of products and services includes PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®VR, PlayStation™Store, PlayStation®Plus, PlayStation™Video, PlayStation™Music, PlayStation™Now and acclaimed PlayStation games from PlayStation Studios. SIE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation headquartered in San Mateo, California and conducts worldwide operations in California, London and Tokyo.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment