2023 is coming to an end and gamers are perhaps already thinking about how much there will be to play in 2024. In the meantime, however, we can enjoy the festive period and, for wish us happy holidaysPlayStation, its first party studios, and various developers and publishers have collected a series of postcards on the PlayStation Blog.
Below you can see some of them, among the best in our opinion, but the list is really very long and you can rely on it PlayStation Blog page to find all the imageswhich you can save and use as wallpaper on your computer or smartphone.
Tell us, which are your favorites?
Here is the greeting message from PlayStation and its partners
“There end of 2023 is upon us, and as we look back on all the amazing gaming moments we've shared, the PlayStation.Blog team wants to thank you for making this past year special.”
“To close another chapter in the wonderful world of gaming, our talented friends and colleagues from across the industry have created a festive collection of greeting cards for you to browse over your favorite holiday beverage. Cheers to another great year of gaming in 2024!”
