













PlayStation and Hideo Kojima will launch action and espionage game called Physint









Physint It is the new and explosive installment that the January 2024 State of Play presented to us. A new title from Hideo Kojima that promises to break the overwritten boundaries of platforms!

In addition, the creator commented that he plans to consolidate – and even culminate – his creative career with this title, after 40 years of hard work. One of the aspects that makes the most noise is that he commented that the film and the video game can become one and the same, in this way we expect quite experimental things.

Without many detailsthe darkness of Kojima's narratives, plus the ingenuity and possibilities of Sony's sophisticated and enormous productive background leaves us very excited, because we can expect a titanic project that promises to be fantastic. Maybe we will return again to the big million dollar question, are video games art? Maybe you'll think differently after the premiere of The Stranger Physint.

What will Hideo Kojima's Physint be about?

Physint It will be an interactive spy video game. They hardly let us know details that really resolved doubts, but it seems that it could arrive sooner than we expect and will feature a production of cutting-edge technology from around the world.

In addition, it will try to propose a new dynamic for players, who will find themselves facing a project that has blurred lines between being a film and a video game. Will it be an experience that is more immersive? We just have to wait to find out.

