Sony is slowly offering more games with cinematic elements, this has been revealed in recent releases like Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man The Last of Us Part II and more. And now it seems that these types of projects are going to go ahead, because the company Ballistic Moon would have a new game next to SonyInteractive.

According to LinkedIn of the company based in England, is currently developing a new game “with a world-leading publisher.” While the studio itself has yet to reveal who that big corporate body is, a motion capture actor’s resume lists the company as “Ballistic Moon & Sony Interactive Entertainment”.

For those not aware, Ballistic Moon It was founded in 2019 by industry veterans Neil McEwan, Chris Lamb and Duncan Kershaw. Ewan worked on titles like House of the Dead: Overkill and Syndicate. Lamb He was in Until Dawn and Until Dawn: Rush of Blood. Finally, Kershaw He was involved in projects ranging from heavy rain Y Sleeping Dogs until Finding Nemo Y Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The actor’s resume also mentions the game’s working title as “Bates Project”and the motion capture director would be Joshua Archer, who previously worked on game capture as Until Dawn Y Horizon Zero Dawn. The companies have not yet come out to say anything about it, but it is likely that it will be announced by means of a State of Play.

Via: Gematsu