PlayStation Italy has published on social networks an exciting video which traces the events of 2022 most significant for PS5 and PS4 owners, presented in the form of an analog film: a videotape that is rewound to watch certain sequences.

“With Aloy we have traveled and celebrated the women who have made history”, reads the text while scrolling through the images of Horizon Forbidden West and the statue of Aloy installed in Florence to celebrate the launch of the important exclusive Playstation.

“With Stray we have unraveled the mysteries of a city and found a new friend”, continues the text, before moving on to God of War Ragnarok: “We have joined the journey of Kratos and Atreus and explored the nine realms.”

“There isn’t a world we haven’t visited or a challenge we haven’t faced together. And after long journeys, we returned home: we stayed together and celebrated Christmas with our grandmother.

“We platinum 2022,” concludes the video, “now we are ready for the new game.” A very nice way to end the year and start a new one, don’t you think?