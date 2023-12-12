













As is tradition of PlayStation, they have just released the site of their Wrap-Up 2023. With this, players can find out what their favorite games were throughout the year, as well as the total hours they dedicated to this hobby. So now you can go get yours.

To get your PlayStation Wrap-Up 2023 you just have to enter the link that you we will leave here. The next thing you need to do is log in with your PSN account and you will be ready to see all your statistics. You also have the option to share them on your social networks.

The Wrap-Up makes divisions that show you your 5 most played games throughout the year. It also has a section where it is divided by month, which shows the one you played the most in each one. And if that was not enough, Analyzes your stats to recommend PS Store titles you might like.

Without a doubt, the PlayStation Wrap-Up is a fun way to remind you of everything you enjoyed in 2023. We also forgot to mention that If you get your summary you can get a special gift within the Stars program. Will you dare to get yours?

What does PlayStation have in store for 2024?

2023 has practically come to an end and this year PlayStation had a trio of exclusives. These were Forspoken, Final Fantasy XVI and Marvel's Spider-Man 2. By 2024 they may have a few surprises on the way, but we are only certain about a few.

The first of them is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. This will continue the path established by the remake and will arrive exclusively on PS5 on February 29, 2024. We will also see the Team Ninja title, Rise of the Ronin launch on the Sony console on March 22, 2024. We will have to wait to see what other surprises they have throughout the year.

