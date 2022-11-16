PlayStation has not been exempt from making mistakes during its time in the video game industry, and one of the most obvious is the game of All Stars Battle Royalesame as it would simulater Smash Bros but of sony. And although many believed that the video game was forgotten, it seems that God of War Ragnarok It has brought back already somewhat distant memories.

Without giving details of the game because they would be spoilers, at some point pamper have a unique conversation with Kratos, in which the character’s past has been explored since he defeated gods in Greek mythology. However, during the talk they talk about something in particular, and that is his participation in a most strange tournament.

This is mentioned in the dialogue:

But in this particular story… I heard you fought beasts, bandits, princesses, undead, automata, and the greatest musician ever.

There’s no way PS Allstars was canon #PS5Share, #GodofWarRagnarök

This talk is clearly a reference to the crossover game that did not end up being successful. Here characters from Uncharted, Metal Gear Solid, Sly Cooper, Jak and Daxter, Ratchet and Clank, Bioshock, among other guests. Which despite his efforts, failed to have the same impact as Smash Bros.especially because of the unconvincing game mechanics.

Remember that God of War Ragnarok Is available in ps4 Y PS5.

Via: Twitter

Publisher’s note: This is something that surely nobody saw coming due to the failure of the title, still it is funny that Sony does not regret its past so much. I’m not going to lie, it would be interesting to see the return of the series, but now with interesting mechanics, not like what we saw on PS3 and PS Vita.