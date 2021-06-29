In the day today Sony stated that Housemarque, recent development study Returnal for PlayStation 5, it was acquired and now joins PlayStation Studios.

This acquisition has led to some rumors that Sony is somehow “running for cover” following the major Microsoft acquisitions. However, in an interview the head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst he rejected this view. Despite Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda, the company believes today’s news is the natural extension of a loyalty that has lasted for years with the developer of Returnal.

“We are very selective about the developers we incorporate into our studios“Hulst said in an interview, referring to the acquisition of Insomniac Games in 2019.”We are always looking for people who have a similar set of values, similar creative ambitions and work very well with our team, so that we can further invest in them and help them grow as creators. It’s not like we go around and make random acquisitions“.

Hulst then continues: “These are very, very focused acquisitions of teams we know well. The amount of collaboration between our external development group and Housemarque is profound, not only from the technical side but also from the creative and production management side. So it made sense to make this acquisition“.

“Obviously it’s not an overnight choice“explains Hulst.”Co-founder Ilari Kuittinen and my team have been working on it for a while, but obviously we didn’t want to distract the main Housemarque team who were working on the fantastic Returnal title“.

