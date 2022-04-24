The rumors about the possible continue acquisition of FromSoftware from Sony PlayStationwith a company executive who was forced to deny the fact that he was suggesting the possible operation with some tweets.

After the rumor about the possibility that FromSoftware is among the candidates for an upcoming acquisition by Sony, started from a speculation of the reliable Serkan Toto but suggested with all possible cautions, many have seen possible confirmations on this eventuality in some tweets published by PlayStation Studios’ Shawne Benson and his other colleagues from the same division.

Benson and others sent several photos showing them in the company of one statue of Malenia within the Sony studios, which obviously fueled the rumors about the possible acquisition, despite the fact that the executive in question works on the division of relations with the third parties, therefore it would not even have to do directly with the internal PlayStation Studios.

The rumors have spread to the point of forcing Benson to deny the fact that she was suggesting the possibility of the purchase: “To silence everything permanently … I’m a huge fan of the game,” Benson wrote, referring obviously to Elden Ring and rumors about the acquisition of FromSoftware. “It was my first day back in the office and I saw the statue near my colleague’s desk. Nothing more! Also, I remember that my role is centered on the acquisition of content developed by third partynot study acquisitions, that’s a completely different team! “.

It will probably not be enough to stop the rumors, but at least the idea that the photos were clues to this theory is defused. On the other hand, we are waiting to understand what is the large acquisition by Sony PlayStation that various insiders were certain already several days ago.