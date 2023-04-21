sony officially announced that Firewalk Studios will become part of PlayStation Studios. In recent years, the Japanese giant has greatly expanded the number of developers that make up its roster, acquiring companies such as Housemarque, Firesprite, Nixxes Software and Haven Studiosand reaching 23 production studios.

In 2021, Playstation announced a collaboration with Firewalk Studios for the development of a new multiplayer-based IP that should come out, sooner or later, on Playstation 5. Apparently the collaboration has proved to be so fruitful as to entice Playstation to incorporate the software house into its Studios. However Firewalk Studiosalthough it has never independently published a game, boasts a team made up of veterans who have given life to some sacred monsters of the world of video games such as Destiny, BioShock, mass effects and Apex Legends.

Great news: @FirewalkStudios is joining the PlayStation Studios family! Learn more about this talented team and their plan to connect players in new and innovative ways in their ambitious upcoming multiplayer game: https://t.co/30jQNY3qen pic.twitter.com/8wB3pEsbrH — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 20, 2023

“I am very pleased to announce that our working relationship with Firewalk Studios has evolved, and I can happily announce the team’s entry into the Playstation Studios” he has declared Hermen Hulst, leader of PlayStation Studios. “The software house has a team made up of incredible professionals, and I can’t wait for their first multiplayer AAA title to land on Playstation“. All that remains is to wait, therefore, to see what the fruits of the collaboration between sony And Firewalk Studios.