Jade Raymond, creator of several games including Assassin’s Creed, in an interview with GamesIndustry explained why his new studio chose to partner with PlayStation to create his first game.

“Sony truly has the best reputation for supporting the creative process and development teams” he has declared. “I have talked extensively with several developers about their experience working with different publishers and Sony stands out for being a company that truly understands the creative process and game development, supports teams and gives them the autonomy they need.“.

Not only that, but Raymond reveals that many of the developers on the team have been Sony fans. “since they were kids, so there’s something special about getting to work on a PlayStation game. For many people it has been a real dream come true, so we are very excited about the opportunity“.

Haven Studios was announced in March of this year after Jade Raymond left Google following the closure of first party studios. For now, however, there is no clue about the game being built in the studio.

Source: GamesRadar