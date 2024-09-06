PlayStation began with several ads to celebrate its 30th anniversary. To do so, it shared a new logo with a huge number 30 and several of its products behind it. Some fans found that this confirms the existence of the PS5 Pro.

Among all the figures that appear in the PlayStation 30th anniversary image we see a PS5 with three stripes on its back. This one is quite similar to the leak from a few days ago that revealed the design that this new version of the Sony console will have. So the announcement could be imminent.

In fact, at the time the leaker who revealed the design He said that an official announcement would be made in September.Now that they included it in their promotional image, it will surely be in the next few days when they announce a special event to make it known.

If you look right between the PS logo and the 30 you can see the PS5 Pro. Source: PlayStation

We recommend: PlayStation will now have access to over 1,300 classics, but don’t get too excited

Obviously there is no arrival date for this PlayStation 5 Pro but now it seems more real than ever. The only thing left to do is to keep an eye on the company’s official social media to be the first to find out when it will be revealed to the world. Do you think it’s worth it?

What is being said about the PlayStation 5 Pro?

A few days ago, rumors about the PlayStation 5 Pro began to become more constant, which already indicated its proximity. Supposedly this version will arrive this year with a price of about 600 dollarsThis would be approximately 12,000 Mexican pesos, although not including shipping and import costs.

Among its improvements, It is supposed to come with 2TB of storage. It is also said to have a better cooling system so that it does not heat up during long gaming sessions. This is why it won’t be as noisy as the original version. Will you buy it if it turns out to be real?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.