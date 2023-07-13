The Playstation Access Controllers, fully customizable, it will hit the shelves on next December 6th. From next July 21 it will be possible to pre-order the new Sony accessory, with a price that, if unchanged compared to the American counterpart, it should be €89.99; will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

On the PS5 console, there are numerous settings for Access Controller, which can be configured according to your needs

he has declared sony in the release date announcement, continuing with:

You can map buttons to create up to 30 control profiles, adjust thumbstick settings, toggle controls, or disable buttons altogether to prevent accidental presses.

It is possible to pair to your console up to two Access Controllers it’s a DualSense so you have the ability to enjoy a 360-degree collaborative experience. Through the adoption of four accesses, the new hardware will be able to connect even with third-party products that will soon arrive on the market.

There is also a USB Type-C input which allows not only the recharge of the controller but also the dialogue with other elements such as for example a PC. In the presentation video we note how Access Controller is fully customizable, to the point that it is also possible to apply a support base and engage it directly on the work surface you intend to use.