PlayStation would organize a new one State of Play, the latest for 2021, with the intention of broadcasting it during this month. In short, it would be an event by now imminentleaker Foxy reported on Twitter.

The rumor would harden rumors that Hogwarts Legacy will be shown with a trailer at the next State of Play, although the game’s presentation was originally scheduled for The Game Awards 2021.

As a further, possible confirmation of these rumors, we could also add the fact that Sony was in many ways the great absentee of the event organized by Geoff Keighley, with only a new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West released for the occasion.

“Rumor: Sony is preparing to air the latest episode of State of Play of 2021,” Foxy wrote in his post. “I can’t confirm anything 100%, I just report what I’ve heard.”

“If the news is well founded, I guess we should see an announcement by the end of next week, or something like that.”