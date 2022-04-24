PlayStation continues to spread out on PCas a new one suggests job advertisement in which a key figure for this market is sought: one or a Senior Director, PC Planning and Strategy, that is someone who is in charge of planning and expansion strategies on the PC platform.

The workplace is “PlayStation Global” in San Mateo, USA and the candidate will need to: drive growth on PC and commercial strategies; grow the MAUs (monthly active users) of PC content and develop and implement global strategies related to the sale of PC games in stores.

That Sony is interested in breaking into the PC market is now a known fact, as highly successful launches such as Days Gone and God of War have shown. We will see in the coming years how it will deal with the platform.

Given the current investments, it is unlikely that it will be able to continue with the ports policy after years. Especially for some titles, especially those live serviceit is likely that we will arrive at an almost simultaneous launch, if not exactly such, so that we can immediately count on a larger number of players.

However, ours are only speculations at this stage, however, in the face of increasingly clear signs launched by the PS5 company.