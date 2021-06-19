Sony was one of the great absentees atE3 2021, one of the few publishers without a dedicated space to talk about the next software coming to their platform.

Microsoft is Nintendo, with their presentations, they generated a lot of hype in their respective fanbase, while PlayStation fans could only rely on third-party publisher presentations to get an idea of ​​the upcoming games.

The question is obviously only one: has Sony abandoned the idea of ​​a summer presentation, or does it have something in the pipeline?

Fortunately for us, it seems that the second option has become slightly more likely today: the publisher would have registered a new patent at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), linked to PSX.

This is obviously not the first PlayStation, but the abbreviation for PlayStation Experience, the Sony event dedicated to reveal, conferences and exhibitions.

The last PSX was held in 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand: the event was not held in 2019 as Sony wanted to prepare for the presentation of the PlayStation 5 and in 2020 nothing was done due to COVID.

Of course, the presence of a patent doesn’t mean Sony is planning a new PlayStation Experience, but it’s definitely the strongest clue we have at the moment.

There is nothing left to do but wait and wait for the first official news.

Source: MP1st