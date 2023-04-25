Shuhei Yoshidaiconic figure of the PlayStation world and boss of SIE’s independent games division, believes that a future dominated by live service gamesa sector where Sony has also decided to make large investments, would be “a bit ‘boring“.

These statements come from an interview granted by Yoshida to The Guardian, where he spoke of how short-lived titles and/or independent productions such as Journey can become GOTYs or in any case games capable of invading the hearts of players, without necessarily embracing the live service model.

“When Journey received all those Game of the Year awards, not just Best Indie, but Best Game Overall against triple A’s, something started,” Yoshida said. “It had such a huge impact on the people who played it. You could finish it in four hours, but it’s about life and death, and people who have lost family members or close friends might reflect on the things they went through while playing the game. They’re so lucky to have been involved.”

He added that in his opinion, as in the 90s, even now and in the future what will really make the difference in the gaming market will be the talent and creativityand not technologies (in particular referring to the use of AI) or business models, such as that of live services.

“The industry continues to grow and expand, and I hope it will continue to support and seek out creative ideas and people trying to work on new things. I wouldn’t want to see a top 10 every year be nearly the same, with all games going live.” service… It would be a bit boring, in my opinion.”

As we know PlayStation is focusing strongly on the market of live service. According to statements by Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, the Sony teams are making 12 titles that are part of this category, including The Last of Us Multiplayer and the multiplayer game Horizon recently reconfirmed by Guerrilla Games. At the same time, the company is well aware that many players prefer single player experiences, such as Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.