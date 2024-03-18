













If we pay attention to the report from a certain media, the PlayStation 6 would be capable of handling a resolution of 4K at 120 fps and 8K at 60 fps. This information is related to a feature of the rumored PlayStation 5 Pro.

As we shared with you on a previous occasion, this console has integrated technology known as PSSR or PlayStation Super Spectral Resolution. Originally the idea was for it to work in the way mentioned before.

However, it is very demanding for the PS5 Pro, so the resolutions and fps or frames per second count mentioned previously are now planned for future consoles, such as the PlayStation 6.

So what can you expect from the PS5 Pro? The information suggests that its PSSR will support a resolution of 3840 x 2160, plus it is possible that it will still reach 4K at 60 fps and 8K at 30 fps. That sounds very ambitious.

Fountain: Sony.

But it should be noted that this is only in the testing stage and it is possible that these objectives will not be achieved. On the other hand, the PlayStation 6 report could be somewhat more certain.

As revealed, PSSR, which is part of version 9.0.0 of the PS5 development kit, will work at 4K resolutions on the PlayStation 5 Pro.

This technology requires around 250MB of memory to work. 180MB are from the PSML Library and 80MB from the game.

Supposedly, the tests carried out so far with PSSR, on PS5 Pro and not on PlayStation 6, are focused on two video games but neither was revealed.

In these, various resolutions and frame counts per second were tested. Likewise, in some cases there was the application of ray tracing.

Fountain: Sony.

We would like to reiterate that none of this information is official and can only be confirmed by Sony's PlayStation division or the company itself.

With details from Insider Gaming. Apart from PlayStation 6 we have more information about video games in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

