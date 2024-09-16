The PS5 continues to establish itself in the market, and Sony has only just announced the PS5 Pro, but the company is already working on its successor, the PlayStation 6. And once again it will be based on technology provided by AMD.

That’s according to a report by Reuters, whose sources say the two companies have signed a new contract. That was the result of a competitive bidding process that left out Broadcom and Intel.

The aforementioned process took place in 2022. It seems logical to many that AMD is behind the PlayStation 6, since it is the company that made the custom chip for the PS5 and PS5 Pro. In fact, this was one of the reasons why Sony decided to have it responsible for the PS6.

All because of backwards compatibility, which is something that gamers appreciate and many consider an important feature when choosing a system.

According to Reuters’ source, switching from AMD, which made the PS5 chip, to Intel would have risked backwards compatibility. This is something that was discussed at length by both Intel and Sony engineers and executives.

The fact is that backwards compatibility with PlayStation versions would have been more expensive and required more engineering. Sony prioritized players being able to enjoy titles from older systems on the PlayStation 6.

Reuters: Sony contracted with AMD to supply design for PlayStation 6 chip in 2022 (Intel lost in the bidding process. Broadcom also lost before only Intel and AMD remained) Sources said moving from AMD to Intel would have risked backwards compatibility. https://t.co/S6ptDxzTqU pic.twitter.com/fOux4AjcbL — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 16, 2024

Reuters also notes that Intel had a meeting with Sony in 2022. This was at a very high level to the extent that both CEOs of the companies participated, as well as dozens of engineers and executives. This led to a dispute over how much Intel could earn for each chip sold and an agreement could not be reached.

It should be noted that Intel has already made a statement regarding its involvement with the PlayStation 6 and that it does not agree with the ‘characterization’ of the company and will not discuss conversations with potential customers.

This information corroborates a previous rumor that Sony and AMD are already working on the PS6 and there are even details about the resolution and frame rate that it will support.

