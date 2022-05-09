PlayStation 6 it seems already under development since AMD is hiring people to work on its “next generation” chip for Xbox and Playstation consoles.

A couple of years have passed since the launch of the PlayStation 5 and to this day users are still unable to get their hands on the console. The shortage of chips has led to a huge distribution problem. Reports have suggested that the situation will not improve anytime soon, but despite stock shortages, it appears that PlayStation 6 is already in development.

In a new job posting on LinkedInAMD is said to be looking for a System-on-Chip Verification Engineer who will be part of the team working on the chip for Xbox and PlayStation.

“The team behind the chip that powers the Xbox, PlayStation and the latest graphics chip in the RDNA family is hiring for its next-generation chip development project in Markham Canada!”

“The successful candidate will play a key role in verifying functional, power and performance aspects with the hardware simulation and emulation environment“.

Probably, many will think that it is a bit early for the development of a new console without improving the stock situation of the current generation, but in reality this is not so surprising. If we look at the previous consoles, practically all of them were in development for about 2 years since the launch of the last console. The chip is the main part of consoles and its design takes some time, so it will most likely take a long time before we see the PlayStation 6 or the new Xbox.

Considering that PlayStation 6 already seems to be in development, it is reasonable to think that consoles will continue to be crucial and play an important role in Sony and Microsoft’s strategy, despite the advent of cloud services.

Source: Dualshockers.