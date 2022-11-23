PlayStation 6 shouldn’t come out before 2027: the information must be obtained with some deduction but the source is the same sonywithin the official document that emerged today on the company’s positions regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

As we have seen, the British CMA has “declassified” the documents submitted by Sony and Microsoft on the ongoing case regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. In addition to the harsh tones of the Japanese company against Microsoft, there is another element of considerable interest that appears in a somewhat hidden passage, which seems to refer to PlayStation 6, or what should be the next Sony console.

In the passage in question, the company refers to Microsoft’s proposal to continue to release call of Duty on PlayStation until at least 2027 or until it “makes sense” to continue releasing it on that platform. “A period up to 2027, or even less than Microsoft could unilaterally determine based on how much sense it makes, is grossly inadequate,” Sony wrote.

“When Sony Interactive Entertainment launches the next generation of its PlayStation console (which will probably happen around…. [la presunta data è cancellata nel documento -ndR]) may have lost access to Call of Duty or other Activision titles, making it subject to user change of mind and consequent degradation of its competitiveness.”

The date has therefore been obscured, however the time reference, in this passage, is 2027. This is the date that seems to worry Sony, because it would be the limit that Microsoft had placed on its first proposal. After this, the eventual launch of the new console could face the impossibility of receiving Call of Duty. All this, according to market analyst Piers Harding-Rolls who reports the fragment in question, could suggest that the arrival of PS6 could take place between 2027 and 2028, thus predicting a PS5 life cycle similar to that of PS4 before the arrival of the new generation.