Sony has recently unveiled the PS5 sales data (or more precisely the units shipped to stores, which is not 100% the number of units sold). These new numbers allow us to make various considerations, among which there is also the fact that Sony has sold 500 million home consoles: PlayStation is the first company to do it.

Before “celebrating”, however, it is necessary to make some considerations. As you may remember, Sony has already celebrated the 500 million consoles sold in 2018, with a dedicated limited edition PS4. What do we mean by today’s data, then? As written, we are talking about “home consoles” or in other words “fixed” consoles, not portable ones. We therefore do not consider PSP and PS Vita (however little the latter is worth in terms of total numbers).

Furthermore, the fact that PlayStation is the first to achieve this result is also linked to the fact that we are only talking about stationary consoles. Nintendo, if you don’t consider laptops, is at 400 million, far from PlayStation. However, if we calculate all the platforms, the big N is 800 million. The figure of 500 million was reached in the DS and Wii era.

PS5 is reaching good sales numbers

Furthermore, in this speech Xboxes it’s excluded just for the simple fact that it came well after the other competitors, with a whole generation of disadvantage compared to PlayStation. PlayStation also arrived well after Nintendo, it must be said, while SEGA has now been far from the world of hardware for a long time.

We’ll see if Playdate will be able to rival these sacred monsters. After all, it sold 20,000 units in the first 20 minutes. Maybe it will take a while.