According to official information, we will have a package of PlayStation 5 with EA Sports FC 24 in the not insignificant amount of 11,999 MXN. The pre-sale of this bundle will be available between September 25 and 28 and the sale in stores will be from September 29 to October 15.

It is worth noting that through amazonthe console without the game has the same price, so the offer is not that bad considering that the Electronic Arts title has – separately – hovering around 1,472 MXN.

Finally, these are options designed for very specific tastes and there will surely be more than one who is already preparing their wallet to resolve that conflict between buying the console or not.

Just to give you an idea, the PlayStation 5 with Spider-Man 2 in limited edition with the covers and controls allusive to the game is in 15,449 MXN. Although that is not the best offer in the world, we can say that a collector will go for it without owing or fearing it because the model is attractive.

Surely when we reach the offer dates we will end up finding more options according to our tastes or pockets, so it is best that we be patient.

