Playstation 5 it is currently the most desired console by players, thanks to the fantastic exclusive titles capable of making the difference in this latest generational transition, but what to do if the console freezes or does not behave as it should?

As with all new hardware, Playstation 5 offers many features and great computing power, but for this very reason it could occasionally run into some small inconvenience. There’s certainly no need to be frightened, but it’s normal that a console may occasionally shut down by itself or freeze, especially if you use the standby or game suspension options consistently. Although it is not such a frequent occurrence, if not very rare, it is still important to be ready and know how to deal with the situation.

With this guide we will provide all the information to try to restore a PlayStation 5 console (digital or classic model does not matter) that shows signs of malfunction before contacting assistance, which we will consider as last option available.

1 Check that all connections are working properly

It may seem trivial, but it is very important to make sure that each cable of your console Playstation 5 is properly connected, whether it’s power or HDMI. Obviously the suggestion is to use the cables included in the package, but it is possible to replace them without problems as components that adhere to standards. For the power supply it is in fact possible to use any (quality) cable with IEC C7 connectoralso used by PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4.

The power cable must be connected securely to the power outlet as well as to the console, without it “dancing” or being inserted only partially into the connector. Likewise the HDMI cable must connect the HDMI OUT port of the console to the TV firmly.

Once you have checked that all the connections are correctly made, preferably with the original supplied cables, you can try to check if the console works correctly or is still blocked. In the second case, continue with step 2.

2 Power test

In case the console Playstation 5 freezes when turned on, making it active but unusable, one of the first possible solutions is to carry out a restart cycle, to check the possibility that it is a temporary problem.

The operation is simple, but must be carried out with the console switched off as it provides for unplug the power cord. It is therefore necessary to check that none of the PlayStation 5 lights are on, and if the console is active (white, orange or blue light) press and hold the power button on the console until it is totally inactive, with the power light on. turned off and the total absence of noise coming from the console.

At this point you have to remove the power cable and wait at least 20 minutes to fully discharge the console’s power supply. After 20 minutes, you can reconnect the power cord and start PlayStation 5 by pressing the power button. If everything is in order, the console will boot normallyor at most it will ask to connect the Dual Sense controller with the USB port to confirm the launch of a short automatic procedure console database rebuild (don’t worry if it will take some time, it’s usually a routine procedure).

If the console is not damaged, you can go back to using it safely.

3 Starting Safe Mode (Safe Mode)

In case of malfunctions of various kinds, not just in case the console freezes, it is an excellent idea to try using the Safe Mode features of the PlayStation 5, which allow you to perform restarts and maintenance operations a little as is the case for the safe mode of Windows PCs, without losing your data.

First of all, the console must be turned off, exactly as indicated in point 2 of this guide. To start PlayStation 5 in safe mode it is necessary to press and hold the power button for a few seconds, removing your finger only when we hear a second “beep”. If everything went correctly, safe mode will start and you will need to connect the Dual Sense controller with its USB cable to the console to navigate the menus.

Once in this menu it is possible to restart the console (option 1), so that it performs a complete restart cycle which often leads to the resolution of minor problems. Another recommended option is updating the system software (option 3), which allows you to check whether the installed software is the latest available or not, incorporating into the system the latest fixes for any known errors.

The last option that allows you to intervene without affecting your user data is “Rebuild Database” (option 5), which allows you to manually perform the data verification operation that we mentioned in point 2. After a few minutes of operations, which can be followed with the related progress bar, the console will boot normally.

4 Factory reset

If none of the above options fix your console freezing or crashing, it’s time to consider the factory reset in safe modewhich will erase all existing data on the PlayStation 5 returning it to the situation in which you found it when you first started it.

This is often a decisive procedure because it goes to remove any alterations made to the console from the various software installed, starting from its initial settings. But this entails the removal of existing accounts and the loss of any game datafor this reason it is always advisable to have all your personal access data marked somewhere and to have saved the progress of your games with the cloud backup offered by PlayStation Plus, or physically on an external disk.

To reset a PlayStation 5 that doesn’t boot properly to its factory settings is necessary start it in safe modeas illustrated in point 3, by pressing and holding the power key for a few seconds, removing your finger only when you hear a second “beep”.

Once the safe mode menu has appeared (the same visible in point 3), the Dual Sense controller must be connected to select Reset PS5 (option 6), and thus start the procedure. Once completed, PlayStation 5 will start up as if it was turned on for the first time.

With the procedures carried out so far, all the “software” problems have been excluded. If problems persist, it is advisable to contact support.

5 Contact support

In case your console Playstation 5 you continue to experience problems despite performing all the above procedures, it is recommended contact Sony support to open a repair request. The procedure is very simple and is carried out through guided steps, starting from this link.

We remind you that assistance is free for all products under warrantywhose duration in the case of PlayStation consoles is equal to 12 months from date of purchase. You can read the terms of the guarantee in detail by visiting this link (page 26 for the Italian language).

The repair is therefore to be considered free of charge, unless:

Any Warranty seal and serial number on the PlayStation 5 has been damaged, defaced, removed or defaced.

There is evidence of an attempt, successful or unsuccessful, to open or remove the PlayStation 5 case.

PlayStation 5 is damaged due to tampering, maintenance or misuse outside the product specifications.

In case of violation of the software license (see official site).

Usually the repair work takes place within 21 days of receiving your console by the assistance. You can monitor the progress of the warranty by entering in this page the data that was provided to you when the file was opened, or contact support for any other need.