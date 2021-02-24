The arrival of the fifth generation of Sony video game consoles landed with a handful of accessories, but few certainties about a possible virtual reality helmet. At first it was presumed that that PlayStation VR would have a little more life. However, recent leaks pointed to the possible launch of an evolved model, according to the technical characteristics of PlayStation 5.

As revealed by the site The Verge, Sony’s new virtual reality headset will include an improved field of view, resolution and will even have a single cable for installation to facilitate its use unlike the model that arrived in 2016.

“We’re taking what we’ve learned since the launch of PS VR on PS4 to develop a next-generation virtual reality system that improves everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input,” said Hideaki Nishino, Director. planning and Sony PlayStation platform.

Regarding its operation, the person in charge of the project acknowledged that “it will be connected to the PS5 with a single cable to simplify setup and improve ease of use, while enabling a high-fidelity viewing experience. “

PlayStation 5. The fifth generation of Sony consoles arrived in Argentina in December 2020. Photo: DPA.

Likewise, the new PS VR will also focus on improving the ergonomics of the helmet. “There is still a lot of development going on for our new virtual reality system, so it will not be released in 2021,” says Nishino.

He added: “We wanted to offer this early update to our fans as the development community started working on creating new worlds for you to explore in virtual reality. “

Sony will begin issuing development kits for its next-gen virtual reality headsets soon, but the company has not yet detailed full specifications or release dates.

Sony’s new virtual reality headset will seek to enhance the PlayStation VR experience. Photo: EFE.

This new hardware will clearly be designed to improve some of the limitations of the original model. “Since PlayStation VR was our first foray into virtual reality, it gives us the opportunity to apply the lessons learned,” says PlayStation boss Jim Ryan in an interview with the Washington Post.

PlayStation VR debuted more than four years ago with a catalog of 500 games, among which stand out Star Wars: Squadrons, Hitman 3, and Marvel’s Iron Man VR. To play them on the new console, you need a special camera adapter that Sony distributed for free in some markets, with the exception of Argentina.

For the time being, Sony admitted that the new virtual reality headset will not be available this year, although it is expected to be available on PlayStation 5 at some point in the future.

With a next-gen helmet in the works, fans are hoping to get the most out of this class of titles on a PlayStation 5 that significantly reduced loading times thanks to the implementation of the solid state drive SSD.

SL