A big PlayStation 5 system update will arrive tomorrow, Sony has announced, and finally let you move games onto external USB storage.

As expected, you won’t be able to play PS5 games from that external USB storage, but you can shuffle them back and forth – which is a far better solution than having to delete and redownload them again when you run out of storage capacity.

Another big feature added tomorrow is the ability for cross-generation Share Play. This means PS5 owners can let a friend on PS4 view their game or even join in. Support for virtual couch co-op is also enabled.

How you’ll move games to USB storage on PS5.

