













PlayStation 5: This is your last chance to claim 19 free games

In the last 3 years, the collection of PlaStation Plus for him playstation 5 of PS4 games served as an incentive to take advantage of the not so new console of sony. Now, the point here is that nothing is forever and the deadline to claim those titles will soon be over.

Now, don’t lose sight of the fact that these games from the collection of playstation plus for him playstation 5 it’s gone forever, but if you claim them, as long as you’re subscribed to the service, you can keep them as they’ll be added to your game library. The only bad thing is that it is no longer there person 5which was from the beginning.

Source: PlayStation

At the time of writing this note, I tell you that there is little time left, since May 8 is the last day you have to claim those video games. The point is that you need a “next gen” console from Sony to be able to claim them, they are not from the PS Store online.

It would be interesting to see if Sony offers another option to fill that space or if most of those games are leaving. PS Plus Extra, just to cite an example.

What are the free games you could play on your PlayStation 5?

What games in the collection of playstation plus for PlayStation 5 would you be missing out if you don’t claim them?

Batman: Arkham Knight

battle field 1

bloodborne

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

days gone

Detroit: Become Human

fallout 4

Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition

god of war

Infamous: Second Son

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat-X

Ratchet & Clank

resident evil 7

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

till dawn

If you look, the collection is certainly decent, although it would be better if it had Persona 5 as well, but it’s gone. The best thing you can do is claim them at once before someone else takes them because if you don’t, you’re going to regret it for a long time.

