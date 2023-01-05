According to a report published on wololo.netuse Playstation 5 vertically it could damage the console in the long run, due to a design error. sony and most specialized sites, at the time of the launch of Playstation 5declared that using it vertically or horizontally would have been indifferent.

Two years after the launch of the console, however, various retailers and hardware experts are refuting this claim, declaring that the vertical use of Playstation 5 it could damage it. The problem could be due to the coolant of theAPU extensionwhich ends up leaking everywhere, affecting the same cooling process of the console.

The owner of IloveMyConsolea French shop, stated that the problem is not isolated, but could affect a large number of Playstation 5. He also pointed out that this malfunction affects both models of the Japanese console, both the one with optical reader and the one without. Using Playstation 5 horizontally, on the other hand, everything seems to work as expected by the developers, with the cooling liquid remaining in its place without overflowing, which allows all the hardware components to do their job better. sony has not yet released any statement about it, so we just have to wait to find out if we are facing a real risk or not.