Sony Interactive Entertainment announces that the new model of PlayStation 5the so-called “slim”, will be available in Italy from tomorrow, November 24. The recommended price is €549.99.

This new model of PS5 it will be 30% smaller and weigh 18% less of the traditional model. The bodies are made up of four panels and the internal memory is 1 TB, but the stand to position it vertically will be sold separately. More details can be found below.

The new PlayStation 5 model will be available in Italy starting tomorrow 24 November Sony Interactive Entertainment is pleased to announce that the new model of PlayStation®5in the version equipped with Ultra HD Blu-ray Discwill be available in the area Italian from tomorrow, November 24at authorized retailers and on direct.playstation.comat the recommended price of €549.99. The engineering and designer teams worked closely together to deliver a more shape slim to the console, opting for a volume it’s a weight reduced, respectively, by 30% he was born in 18% when compared to the models currently on the market. From an aesthetic point of view, the shells they are made up of four panels, with the upper portion shiny and the lower one opaque. On a technical level, the console offers the same functionality of the version currently on the market, but with a SSD expanded to 1TB for more internal memory. For more information, visit the blog PlayStation®: https://blog.it.playstation.com/2023/10/10/un-nuovo-design-per-la-console-ps5-per-le-prossime-festivita/

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment