Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new update still in beta and not available for all of the firmware PlayStation 5. Among the novelties, the addition of the 1440p support for the HDMI video output (obviously to be integrated with compatible monitors or televisions) which is combined with the possibility of creating customized lists of your own titles up to a maximum of 15 lists containing up to 100 games each (you can add both titles purchased digitally and in physical format without any distinction).

In addition, the update includes the ability to choose the type of audio between 3D and Stereo after hearing the difference, simplified access to ongoing activities (now shown at the top of the hub) and other trifles such as being able to send a screen sharing request to a friend or adding stickers and voice to chats.

Access to the beta of this update is limited to invited attendees in the US, Canada, Japan, UK, Germany, and France, but is expected to roll out globally by the end of 2022, while streaming is only available on select geographic areas of the world with PlayStation Plus Premium.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street Gematsu