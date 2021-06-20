Do you remember the dev-kit of PlayStation 5? The leaks and the stolen photos painted it as a machine with an atypical design, centered on the “V”, like the “5” of PlayStation 5, precisely.

Back then, when the devkit officially came to light, the photos weren’t that great. Today, however, it seems that someone has decided to record a small video for TikTok, with a great close-up of the machine in question.

Considering the rules on NDA and Sony’s well-known confidentiality, it is very likely that the developer or person making this recording is in big trouble, not least because the TikTok account where the video was first published no longer exists.

Before the agents of the big S go into action, you can check out the video in question to this address.

It would be nice if a developer could reveal the secrets of the PlayStation 5 dev-kit, such as the use and functions of the small LCD screen and the various ports and buttons visible on the front, but we doubt anyone wants to take the risk.

What do you think? Do you think the PS5 devkit would have been a nice design to put on the market?

Source: Reddit