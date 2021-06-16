The world of third-party controllers, in the console field, has never been seen as a real assault market. However, there is undoubtedly no shortage of quality proposals, often at a lower price than the original ones, which may be worth buying. The new customizable controller deserves a separate discussion Hex Rival for PlayStation 5 made by HexGaming.

This new device, exclusively for the console Sony, aims to become number 1 in the field Esports, and wants to do it at “dear price“. In fact, the cost is perhaps the most dramatic note for a product that on balance seems to be truly incredible.

The value of 250 dollars it may not fully justify all the unique features this Hex Rival has to offer. In fact, we find gods remappable buttons, interchangeable toggles, numerous thumb grip designs, and an overall focus on flexibility. Going into more detail we find: the 6 in 1 interchangeable levers with 3 different heights; 2 ergonomic thumb grip designs (domed or concave); Button remapping (even during the game); more than 15 models available.

These are the words of Ray Xhu, CEO of HexGaming:

With competitive Esports continuing to grow in popularity and even regular gamers playing with friends and family online, having the right controller is critical for players of all skill levels. Whether you’re playing for big cash prizes or just looking to brag, Hex Rival for PlayStation 5 can help you position yourself at the top of the leaderboard.

The most interesting feature is undoubtedly the rear button mapping, too “on the fly”, allowing easier access to the most used ones and simplifying the reworking of the layout according to the best play style.

The triggers are faster than the PS5’s DualSense (they are activated after 0, 5 mm and 2 mm compared to the standard 1.2 mm and 7 mm), this means greater speed in game reaction, therefore synonymous with better performance.

We remind you that the new customizable controller for PlayStation 5,Hex Rival, will be sold at the cost of $ 249.99.