It looks like the optical drive version of Playstation 5 will be sold at a discounted price soon. In fact, some fans have published on the internet the photos of an advertising billboard announcing that the console will be offered at a reduced price of 100 euros for the first two weeks of July, in Spain. At the same time, sony launched a promotion in New Zeland thanks to which anyone will buy a TV from the series Bravia OLED will receive one Playstation 5 free of charge.

These initiatives suggest that the Japanese company wants to get rid of the consoles in stock in view of the arrival of new hardware, the long-awaited Playstation 5 Pro which should see the light in 2024. Should we therefore expect a discount also in other areas, perhaps even here in Italy?

The console of sonybackwards compatible with most titles Playstation 4 And Playstation VRas well as with the brand new Playstation VR2allows you to enjoy your gaming sessions a 120fps in 4Kthanks to the very powerful AMD GPUs integrated. Playstation 5 has brought with it various truly innovative features, the most important of which is certainly the controller DualSensewhich guarantees unparalleled immersion thanks to haptic feedback.