Somehow, Sony managed to position its first generation of PlayStation VR in the market and will now seek to do the same with its new headset that is designed for the PS5.

Now, to give users a better idea of ​​what they will be able to see when the next generation of PlayStation VR, Sony Interactive Entertainment He showed what the controls will be like for his new device that does not yet have a launch date.

The first thing you should notice is that the articles of PlayStation Move that were adopted by the PS4. Now we have controls more or less similar to those we see in other virtual reality devices on the market.

The objective of the design of these new controls is that you can take them in a much more natural way to play more comfortable. On the left controller you have a stick and the triangle and square buttons, while on the right there is another stick and circle and cross.

The controls for the new VR device from PlayStation They have their respective triggers and a button on the internal side. It will be interesting to see how we interact with this configuration.

We also recommend: 5 anime like Jujutsu Kaisen

The controls of the new PlayStation VR will have characteristics similar to those of the DualSense

A differentiator that has the Playstation 5 is that he has the DualSense, a controller with haptic characteristics that can make the gaming experience much more profound. This technology will somehow be transferred to the controls that we will see in the new generation of PS VR.

What do we mean? Well checking PlayStation VR It has adaptive triggers that will have tension when pressed. Vibration is also a key part and it will feel very different depending on what you are playing.

A detail that we must not lose sight of is that the control of the new PlayStation VR It can detect where you place your fingers, it doesn’t matter if you are using the ring or little finger. We’ll see if by the time the device goes on sale, the developers take advantage of its features.

Source



