In a statement, a spokesperson spoke about the future of the PlayStation 5 Slim’s own covers. ‘There will be a variety of dials for the new model throughout 2024, including a matte black one and the Deep Earth collection: volcanic red, cobalt blue and sterling silver. More colors will be available in the future‘.

This information is not surprising. After all, the new model is much lighter and has a slimmer figure than the previous one. Unfortunately, those who want to customize their new model will have to find new covers that fit.

The PlayStation 5 Slim has its release date planned for next November. According to the spokesperson’s words, there will be no covers until early next year, so you will have time to get used to its standard white or decide if you change its look.

What do we know about the new PlayStation 5 Slim?

The new PlayStation 5 Slim will have a reduction in volume by 30%, its weight by 18% and 24%. Like the previous model, a completely digital version and one with a disk reader will be sold. Although users will also have the option of purchasing an external disk reader.

Source: PlayStation

According to Sony, the new model of its console will begin to be sold during November 2023. Although they did not give an exact date, it is most likely that they will launch it to coincide with the holidays and the celebration of Black Friday. Will they buy it?

