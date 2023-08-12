













PlayStation 5 Slim: we already have its first look thanks to a leak









The leaker known as The Marmolade was the one who shared the supposed first image of the PlayStation 5 Slim on Twitter. In appearance, it is a little slimmer than the original, in addition to being 5 centimeters smaller. In addition, a small wave design is added to its covers.

Other information that emerged about this model is that it will have two USB ports on the front. It is also confirmed that players will be able to dock and undock the disc player at will. Apparently they will also sell this attachment separately.

Source: The Marmolade

At the moment it is not known when this new version of PlayStation 5 could hit the market. However, the image seems taken from some kind of promotional. So it is possible that Sony is already preparing its announcement with everything and a release date.

What other versions does PlayStation 5 have prepared?

It should be noted that the supposed slim version would not be the only one that could get the PlayStation 5. Recently, information began to circulate about an alleged pro version that would be much more powerful. Plus he wouldn’t use liquid metal in his design.

Source: PlayStation

This improved version would supposedly go on sale during November 2024. After that, Sony would not have any more revisions of its most current console in mind. Instead they will focus on the development of the PS6, which is estimated to be released in 2028.

