Sony has begun taking pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 Slim, its redesignated PS5 model that now offers an optional disc drive.

The PS5 UK release date is next Wednesday 29th November, but you can pre-order one now via Sony’s own online store PlayStation Directpriced £479.

Other retailers have begun offering the PS5 Slim too, with several bundles available. Look and You have a bundle deal with a free game for £479 (it’s not a great game, but it is free).

And you can also pre-order the PlayStation 5 Slim’s detachable disc drive for £99 – that’s also available from Look and.

More to follow.