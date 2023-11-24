The price of PS5 Slim it is the classic one of the previous model, i.e. €549.99 for the version with optical reader. The model without optical drive should instead cost €449.99. This has been the recommended price of the PlayStation 5 for some time. Obviously, if you are already sure you want to use disc games, the best choice is to purchase the standard model directly.

It was a surprise, but it also finally arrived in Italy PlayStation 5 Slim , technically known as Chassis D. In any case, we are talking about the new redesigned model of the Sony console, which offers slightly smaller dimensions and a removable optical drive that allows those who bought the digital model to subsequently transform it into a standard version. At this time, it is possible to purchase the model with an optical drive already included via Amazon Italy , to this address or via the box below.

What changes between PS5 and PS5 Slim?

PS5 Slim

In terms of technical specifications the new PS5 models do not differ from previous ones, meaning you don’t have to expect more power or better performance in games. The components are always the same and the only thing that changes is the aforementioned removable optical reader, which must be validated with an online connection. The only real advantage is that the new model has a larger SSD, now 1 TB instead of 825 GB (as always the actual space is less as it is partly consumed by the operating system).

In the PS5 Slim package you will also find the White DualSense controller, as is obvious, together with the cables for the power supply and the audio-video connection. However, the base to support the console vertically is not included, which is sold separately by Sony (€29.99). Furthermore, the base has a new style and a new type of attachment, so the previous model is not compatible.

Finally, we also remember that PlayStation 5 Slim it is not compatible with customized plates of the previous model, as is obvious given that the dimensions are different and the design is now “broken”.