Sony Interactive Entertainment has finally revealed the Slim model For PlayStation 5, available both with and without an Ultra HD Blu-ray player. The new models will be put on the market starting from month of Novemberwith a recommended introductory price of €549.99 for the disc edition and of €449.99 for the digital-only edition. At the moment the release window is confirmed only for Japan and North America, while it is not clear whether it will also arrive in Europe in the same period.

Not only these models of the console will be much lighter and more compact of their original version, but some very important innovations have also been made. It starts from SSD storageall new models will in fact have one 1TB storage spaceto then move on to Ultra HD Blu-ray player that you can remove from the console or, in the case of the digital version, install it later by purchasing it separately at the price of €119.99.

Inside the package we will also find a stand to position it horizontally, while a new stand to position it vertically will come sold separately at the price of €29.99. With the marketing of the Slim models, the original PlayStation 5 models will no longer be produced and will be gradually removed from the market as supplies run out.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for the Slim version of PS5wishing you a good viewing as always!

PlayStation 5 – Slim models announced

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street PlayStationBlog