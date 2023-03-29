The rumors that a possible new edition of Playstation 5 could come three years after the release of the original version have always been pretty strong. It was so for Playstation 4 and therefore many have considered it very likely that this also happened with the console sony most recent. Well, the three years have passed and the first theories regarding this new console are starting to appear on the net.

The most supported thesis would concern the arrival of one Playstation 5 Slim and comes from a screenshot of an Australian retailer’s website that described the console for sale as “a PlayStation 5 but thinner”. The description is not accompanied by any images and, according to some, it would have been knowingly published considering that, even hours after its discovery, it was not removed from the site.

According to some, the upcoming Slim version of PlayStation 5 should be nothing more than another edition of the smaller console without the CD player but which this time will offer the consumer the possibility of integrating an external one. Hideaki Nishinoa senior official at Sony, long ago stated that December 2023 it would have been a period of great announcements for the company of the Rising Sun and this has led to think that the new console could be launched on the market in that period.