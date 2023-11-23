Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that PlayStation 5in his version Slim, will arrive on the Italian market tomorrow. The release date is therefore November 24th, and the price will be €549.99.

The console will be purchasable from the site https://direct.playstation.com/it-it/and for now only the one with the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc player will be available.

The engineering and designer teams worked closely together to offer a slimmer shape to the console, opting for a reduced volume and weight, respectively, of 30% he was born in 18% when compared to the models currently on the market.

From an aesthetic point of view, the shells they are made up of four panels, with the upper portion shiny and the lower one opaque. On a technical level, the console offers the same functionality of the version currently on the market, but with an SSD expanded to 1TB for greater internal memory.

PlayStation 5 Slim: prices and costs of accessories

The recommended retail price for the new PS5 model is the following starting with exit a November at participating retailers.

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – €549.99

PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99

A horizontal stand will be included with the new PS5 model. Also, a new one vertical stand compatible with all PS5 models will be sold separately at the price of €29.99.