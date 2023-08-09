Sony has now shipped 41.7m PlayStation 5 consoles worldwide, according to the firm’s latest financial results.

That figure is accurate to the end of June this year, and includes 3.3m consoles shifted between April and June – a figure that’s up by almost 1m on the same period in 2022.

Revenue from PlayStation’s Network Services – essentially, PlayStation Plus subscriptions – is also up. Sony raked in roughly £685k over the past three months, the most of any quarter in the past year.



But while PlayStation Plus appears to be generating more cash, Sony has strangely not provided an update on the base number of people signed up to the service – as it has done previously.

Our most recent update on the number of people subscribed to PlayStation Plus comes from the end of March this year, when 47.4 million people were signed up to one of Plus’ three payment tiers.

And that figure had stayed largely flat over the preceding 12 months, despite the soaring numbers of PlayStation 5 consoles being sold.

Without an update from Sony, it’s impossible to know how PlayStation Plus numbers have changed – or not – over the past three months, though increased revenues suggests either more people have subscribed – or that some existing subscribers have been tempted to upgrade their existing offering to a higher tier.

Finally, Sony shifted 56.6m games over the past three months, across both PS4 and PS5. This is quite a bit higher than the 47.2m games sold during the same three month period in 2022.

Sony’s big launch for the rest of 2023 will be Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2, coming on 20th October. We recently chatted with Insomniac about the game’s darker tone, and how you’ll switch between main characters Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

Do you subscribe to PlayStation Plus? How are you finding it?