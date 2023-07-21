Today, next-generation consoles are a trend in the world, despite the fact that there are still no games that really require graphics, since they are still released in past generations such as Ps4 and Xbox One. However, now that the shortage is over, it seems that Sony has taken the reins of the market.

It was recently confirmed that at least in Europe, the fifth console of sony has increased in terms of sales, approximately 116%, so it would have left Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S very low. It is worth saying, the apparatus of Microsoft It continues in not so favorable numbers, although there are no strong losses for the company.

The figure comes from the latest data from GSD, which shows that 15.5 million games were sold in Europe during the month of June, an increase of 20% compared to last year’s figures. This may be mainly because spider-man 2 It will arrive in a couple more months, because this time it is a game that did not come out in the last generation.

It was also discussed that 21% of the sales of devil 4 are for PS5, while slightly less than 9% for Xbox and 65% for F1 23 22.5% in Xbox 0.3% in pc. Similarly, half of the sales of Street Fighter 6 They were for this console. since in Microsoft Not much has been said about it.

Via: playstation lifestyle

Editor’s note: PlayStation 5 continues to grow even though they don’t have that big games at the moment, and it’s basically everything is on the last generation or on PC. So, we will have to see if Spider-Man2 is worth it.